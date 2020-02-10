During Monday night’s Australian Cricket Awards in Melbourne, a number of candidates were in the mix to claim the Belinda Clark Award and the Allan Border Medal.
The awards night started with the ODI Player of the Year awards, which were handed to Aaron Finch and Alyssa Healy.
Tayla Vlaeminck and Wes Agar took home the Betty Wilson and Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year awards respectively.
Former cricketers Craig McDermott and Sharon Tredrea were inducted into the Australian Cricket ‘Hall of Fame’.
In the end, the Australian women’s cricket team all-rounder Ellyse Perry received the Belinda Clark award, whereas Aussie men’s cricket team opener David Warner was given the Allan Border Medal.
List of Award winners:
- Male One Day International Player of the Year: Aaron Finch
- Female One Day International Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy
- Hall of Fame Induction: Sharon Tredrea
- Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Tayla Vlaeminck
- Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Wes Agar
- Male Test Player of the Year: Marnus Labuschagne
- Community Champion Award: Corinne Hall
- Female Domestic Player of the Year: Molly Strano
- Male Domestic Player of the Year: Shaun Marsh
- Hall of Fame Induction: Craig McDermott
- Female International Twenty20 Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy
- Male International Twenty20 Player of the Year: David Warner
- Belinda Clark Award: Ellyse Perry
- Allan Border Medal: David Warner