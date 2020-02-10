During Monday night’s Australian Cricket Awards in Melbourne, a number of candidates were in the mix to claim the Belinda Clark Award and the Allan Border Medal.

The awards night started with the ODI Player of the Year awards, which were handed to Aaron Finch and Alyssa Healy.

Tayla Vlaeminck and Wes Agar took home the Betty Wilson and Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year awards respectively.

Former cricketers Craig McDermott and Sharon Tredrea were inducted into the Australian Cricket ‘Hall of Fame’.

In the end, the Australian women’s cricket team all-rounder Ellyse Perry received the Belinda Clark award, whereas Aussie men’s cricket team opener David Warner was given the Allan Border Medal.

List of Award winners: