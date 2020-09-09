IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan names the three young prodigies to watch out for

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has picked three emerging talents from India whom he is desperate to watch in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the past, the T20 extravaganza has been an inflexion point for too many youngsters. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya have shot to prominence only after putting up a stellar display in the IPL.

Even the IPL recognise such talents and bestows them with the ‘Emerging Player of the Year’ award every year.

Pathan picked Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi and Abdul Samad as three cricketers who would definitely leave their mark in the league.

“Looking forward to see three youngsters prosper this ipl season 1) @yashasvi_j @rajasthanroyals 2) Ravi Bishnoi @lionsdenkxip 3) Abdul Samad @SunRisers. I’m sure all three will do well for their respective franchise also players to watch out for Indian cricket.what’s your pick?” tweeted Pathan.

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 6, 2020

A golden opportunity awaits for Yashasvi, Bishnoi and Samad

Yashasvi will be plying his trade for Rajasthan Royals (RR), where he will share the dressing room with veterans like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Steve Smith.

The 19-year-old rose to fame after his exploits in the 2020 U-19 World Cup. With 400 runs under his belt, Yashasvi was the leading run-scorer of the tournament. His lowest score was an unbeaten 29.

Ravi Bishnoi, who was acquired by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the auction, also had a terrific campaign. Bishnoi scalped 17 wickets in 6 games and finished as the leading wicket-taker of the 2020 U-19 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Abdul Samad, who will extend his services to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), is an 18-year-old batsman from Jammu Kashmir.

Pathan, while working as the mentor of Jammu and Kashmir’s domestic team, noticed the untapped potential in Samad and urged SRH to acquire him at IPL 2020 auction.

“There is no doubt he[Samad] is a work in progress, but a couple of things make him an exciting prospect. First, he can bat anywhere and can hit sixes at will. He is a good wrist spinner too. He has got a sharp googly and bowls very accurately for a part-timer,” said Pathan.