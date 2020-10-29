Cricket Australia announces the squad for white-ball series against Australia

Australia have handed a maiden international call-up to all-rounder Cameron Green.

Moises Henriques has been recalled in the national side after 3 years.

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced the squad for the upcoming white-ball series at home against India starting next month. The selectors have handed a maiden international call-up to all-rounder Cameron Green while Portugal-born Moises Henriques has been recalled for the limited-overs games.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who sustained an injury during his first game at the IPL 2020, has not been named in either of the squads which will be led by Aaron Finch with Pat Cummins as his deputy.

Described by former Australia captain Greg Chappell as the best young player since Ricky Ponting, the 21-year-old Green smashed 197 against New South Wales last week following a half-century against South Australia.

“Cameron’s domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer,” selectors chairman Trevor Hohns said in a media release on Thursday.

“As a potential player of the future, this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience.”

Henriques, meanwhile, has been recalled in the national side after three years. The New South Wales has been preferred over Marsh, who is expected to recover from his injury ahead of the four-match Test series starting in Adelaide on December 17.

Uncapped Daniel Sams has been retained in the squad that toured England, but off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s hopes of playing in all the three formats have been frustrated again as Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar will be handling the spin department.

Australia will lock horns with India in three One-Day Internationals in Sydney and Canberra from November 27, followed by three T20Is from December 4.

Here’s Australia squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.