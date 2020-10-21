ICC reacts as Bangladesh women cricketer’s wedding photoshoot goes viral

Sanjida Islam's wedding photoshoot has bowled over netizens on social media.

The official handle of ICC also shared Sanjida's viral pictures.

Bangladesh women cricketer Sanjida Islam has become the talk of the town as pictures from her wedding photoshoot have gone viral on social media. Sanjida, who plays international cricket for Bangladesh, was snapped playing a couple of glorious drives as part of the photoshoot.

Donning a beautiful saffron saree and sporting proper maang tika along with churi (heavy bangles) and ornaments made of flowers, Sanjida’s traditional look became an instant hit on the internet. The netizens hailed her for showcasing the love for cricket in her bridal photoshoot.

Taking cognisance of the viral photoshoot which took place on the 22-yard, the official handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) was quick to repost the photos of Sanjida’s wedding photoshoot. “Dress, jewellery, cricket bat. Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like,” ICC captioned their post.

Dress ✅

Jewellery ✅

Cricket bat ✅ Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like … 👌 📸 🇧🇩 Sanjida Islam pic.twitter.com/57NSY6vRgU

— ICC (@ICC) October 21, 2020

Sanjida recently tied the knot with the love of her life, Mim Mosaddeak, who is also a cricketer. Mosaddeak plays first-class cricket from the Rangpur district in Bangladesh.

Sanjida made her international debut in August 2012 against Ireland in Dublin. In June 2018, she was part of Bangladesh’s squad that won their first-ever Women’s Asia Cup title.

In her eight years of international career, the middle-order batswoman has featured in 16 ODI matches and 54 T20I fixtures garnering 174 and 520 runs respectively at a strike rate of 42.9 and 74.1. She also has a half-century to her name in the shortest format of the game.

Sanjida last donned the Bangladesh jersey during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 against Sri Lanka in Melbourne.