IPL 2020: Preity Zinta shares all the details you need to know about an IPL team bio-bubble

Preity is currently in UAE where she is a part of the bio-secure bubble.

The Bollywood actress gave her fans a sneak peek into what happens in the bio-bubble environment.

With three back-to-back, a total of 4 wins in the ongoing IPL 2020 so far, KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab are now placed at the fifth position in the points table and have a fair chance of making it to the playoffs. In their recent outing, they defeated table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) to grab two points.

It’s a known fact that the 13th season of the IPL is being held inside a strict bio-secure bubble where players and their support staff have a lot of restrictions. They are tested for COVID-19 every fourth day to avoid the slightest chance of infection, and so on. The enthusiastic co-owner of KXIP, Preity Zinta, is visible well enough cheering loud for her team. She has been a constant figure while attending matches of KXIP in the UAE and was also the same in India.

In her latest video on Twitter, she came up to give a glimpse of what it is like to be inside an IPL team safety bubble. How players and all have been managing to go through all of it? She captioned her video as: “People ask me what’s an IPL team bio bubble? It’s a 6-day quarantine, covid tests every 4-days, staying in ur room, designated #KXIP restaurant, gym & stadium. A big thanks2 #BCCI, KXIP staff & @SofitelDXBPalm 4all their efforts 2 keep us safe & productive.”

People ask me what’s an IPL team bio bubble? It’s a 6 day quarantine, covid tests every 4 days, staying in ur room, designated #KXIP restaurant, gym & stadium. A big thanks2 #BCCI, KXIP staff & @SofitelDXBPalm 4all their efforts 2 keep us safe & productive🙏 #Ting❤️#pzipldiaries pic.twitter.com/k0pX3InQT7 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 20, 2020

In the video, Preity also thanked the health official for conducting her pain-free covid test, revealing that she has gone through these tests almost 20 times during her stay in UAE.

Even before a ball was bowled in IPL 2020, three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) witnessed a covid scare as 13 of its members were tested positive for coronavirus. Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad were two of the players who had tested positive. Apart from the CSK camp, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and DC also reported one case each of COVID-19. Dishant Yagnik, RR’s fielding coach, tested positive before the team left for UAE and later joined the squad after his full recovery. Even DC’s physiotherapist had tested positive for coronavirus in between the tournament.