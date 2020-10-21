IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin takes a hilarious dig at Chris Gayle after KXIP vs DC clash

Ashwin took to Twitter to share a picture with Gayle.

In the picture, Ashwin can be seen tying Gayle's shoelaces.

Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin might have failed to win the match for his side against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday, but he did manage to get the better of Chris Gayle at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

During the match, there was a moment when he tied Gayle’s shoelaces, displaying amazing sportsmanship on the field. He posted the same picture on his official Twitter handle and hilariously stated that it is better to tie Gayle’s both feet together and then bowl at him. It was only a light-hearted statement from him and then also said that his team will bounce back from a tough loss in the game.

“The devil is always in the detail. “Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”. Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger,” Ashwin’s tweet read.

The devil is always in the detail.😂😂😂 .. “Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”. Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger. pic.twitter.com/4jO8JWyMCW — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 21, 2020



On a difficult pitch in Dubai, DC failed to defend a target of 165 runs, which came with the help of Shikhar Dhawan’s spectacular century (106 not out off 61 balls). Delhi’s bowling unit managed to take the game to the second last over, but Nicholas Pooran was in ominous form for KXIP as they won the game with six balls left.

Despite the defeat, DC remain among the favourites to qualify for the playoffs. They are still placed at the top position in the points table with seven wins in 10 games. On the other hand, Punjab’s season is still hanging in balance with the franchise needing at least three wins in the remaining four games to finish the league stage in the top four.

Talking about Ashwin, he has so far featured in 8 matches and has taken as many wickets at an average of 23.12 and a stunning economy of 7.11.