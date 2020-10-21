IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja comes up with an inspirational Insta story amid CSK’s dismal show

Jadeja has been the best batsman for CSK this season in terms of average and strike-rate.

In yet another dismal show, three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a 7-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday night, and will now need to win all their remaining games to qualify for the playoffs.

This was the seventh defeat of the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team in the ongoing IPL 2020 as they were outplayed in every department of the game by Rajasthan, who rode an all-round effort to set up their fourth win of the season.

After winning the all-important toss, the Super Kings batsmen never showed any intent to post a competitive total on the board and ended up with only 125 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Jadeja was the top-scorer with 35 runs to his name while Dhoni added a run-a-ball 28.

Bowling unit also looked toothless after picking three quick wickets in the powerplay. Jos Buttler didn’t give any chance to the opposition and smashed an unbeaten 70 to take his team home in a must-win game for Royals too.

The loss has definitely hurt CSK and the players. Jadeja, who is having a decent tournament, seems to be one of them. He took to his official Instagram account on Tuesday and posted a story with the text, “We can win, We will win and We must win.”

The left-hander has been consistently scoring runs down the order for CSK this season, but he has struggled a bit with the ball. So far, Jadeja has scored 194 runs in nine innings at an average of 48.50 and strike-rate of 164.40 which is the best among all CSK batsmen. However, he has scalped only four wickets with the ball conceding 234 runs at an economy of 9.34. The all-rounder is keen to perform well in the remaining games as well and make his team proud.

Here is Jadeja’s insta story: