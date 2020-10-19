IPL 2020 – WATCH: Did Rohit Sharma used a cuss word after MI vs KXIP clash went to Super Over?

A video is surfacing on social media claiming MI skipper cussed a cuss word during the clash against KXIP.

Pollard reveals why Rohit missed the post match presentation.

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma looked animated after Trent Boult defended eight runs in the final over of the game against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday before the result of the thrilling contest was decided by not one but two super overs. In the end, KXIP emerged victorious and clinched the much-needed two points.

Chasing 177, KXIP needed nine runs from the last over with Deepak Hooda and Chris Jordan in the middle. They scored five runs off the first two balls but only managed three on the next three remaining deliveries. On the final delivery, Jordan was run-out while completing the second run.

The super overs then decided the winner. In the first super over, Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly to restrict KXIP to 5. Mohammed Shami was equal to the task too as he restricted MI to 5 before the second super over took place.

Batting first in the second super over, MI scored 11 runs against Chris Jordan. In reply, KXIP chased down the set-target in four balls. Chris Gayle hit the first ball bowled by Trent Boult for a maximum before Mayank Agarwal smacked back to back to back fours to end the game.

Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media claiming Rohit used a cuss word “Beh*****d” animatedly after Jordan’s run-out and the match went to the Super Over.

Here’s the video:

Look what Virat Kohli has done to Rohit Sharma 😂😂😂 #MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/C0QdRGINst — shubhmeme (@shubhmeme) October 18, 2020

Kieron Pollard gives an update on Rohit’s fitness

In the post-match presentation, instead of MI captain Rohit, all-rounder Kieron Pollard came to interact with the presenters. Revealing the reason for Rohit’s absence, Pollard said that the former is unwell.

“I was told that he’s (Rohit) not feeling well, that’s why I’m here to chat with you guys. We’ll see what happens but he’s a fighter,” said Pollard.

Further lauding Bumrah for his expertise in the death overs, Pollard reckoned that the former is a world-class cricketer and he has taken over the mantle of being the best bowler for MI from Lasith Malinga.

“He’s (Bumrah) a world-class cricketer. He has been number one in a couple of formats for a long period of time. He has learned and has gone leaps and bounds for us at Mumbai Indians in a run of while and so. We have comfort in him. A couple of years ago, we had a fit and fair Lasith Malinga and he (Bumrah) has taken over that mantle now and so,” the Trinidad all-rounder concluded.