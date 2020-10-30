IPL 2020: WATCH – KXIP batsman Chris Gayle loses cool; throws away his bat after getting out on 99

Gayle couldn't reach three-digit figures after which he threw his bat in anger.

The southpaw smashed 6 fours and 8 sixes during his 63-ball stay in the middle.

Chris Gayle is one of those players who rarely lose his cool on the field. The Kings XI Punjab veteran is always seen with a smile on his face. However, the disappointment of missing out on a well-deserved century was perhaps seen even on Gayle’s face as the ‘Universe Boss’ reacted furiously to it on Friday.

During an IPL clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Gayle missed his well-deserved century by just one run, and he did not shy away from venting his frustration. The southpaw, who also became the first batsman to complete 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket earlier during his knock, got out on 99 after facing 63 balls.

Gayle was on 92 at the beginning of KXIP’s final over. After taking a single on the first ball, he hit the third one for a six at long-on. With three balls left in the Jofra Archer over, Gayle was looking destined to score his first ton in the ongoing IPL.

However, Archer bowled a stunning yorker to castle Gayle, and the latter was furious with his dismissal. Soon after the ball hit the stumps, the West Indies legend lost his cool and threw away his bat in anger.

Here’s the video:

Just UNIVERSE BOSS things 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/YusSiSclkw

— Adam Dhoni (@AdamDhoni1) October 30, 2020

“Getting out on 99 is unfortunate, these things will happen but it was a good ball, still feeling good. To be honest, it’s all about the mental aspect of my game and that’s what keeps me going. I’m enjoying the cricket the same way,” said Gayle after his knock.

“I’d love to have the IPL trophy under my belt, but still a long way to go. It’s an important game for us. Want to win this. I’ve been having fun out there batting with youngsters and it’s a good thing,” he added.

Gayle’s knock propelled KXIP to 185/4 in their 20 overs. Apart from Gayle, captain KL Rahul scored a 41-ball 46 while Nicholas Pooran scored 22 off ten balls.