IPL 2020: WATCH – Virat Kohli tries to sledge Surya Kumar Yadav; MI batsman decides to walk away silently

Surya Kumar was recently snubbed by the selectors over a spot in the Indian team for the Australia tour.

SKY kept his composure when RCB skipper Kohli tried to sledge him.

Surya Kumar Yadav channelised all his disappointments and frustrations of Team India snub towards the right cause as he slammed a match-winning knock (79 not out off 43 balls) for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their 5-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday.

SKY has been one of the most consistent batters in the IPL over the years for MI. His performances in the domestic circuit have also been noteworthy. Midway through the ongoing IPL, many fans and pundits, especially Harbhajan Singh, called out the selectors to give Surya a chance in the national team.

As the Sunil Joshi-led selection committee sat down to announce the India squad for the Australia tour, Surya failed to make the cut. The 30-year-old, who understandably would be disappointed with the selectors’ verdict, took the RCB bowlers to cleaners in what turned out to be an extremely successful manner to take out the accumulated frustration.

Suryakumar leaves Kohli red-faced with his reaction

During the 13th over of MI’s run chase, RCB skipper Virat Kohli was seen walking up to Surya and saying something while shining the ball. The right-handed batsman, however, kept his composure and displayed remarkable maturity by walking away silently to the other end.

Kohli was trying to get inside Surya’s skin but the latter managed to keep his calm and went on to do his job with the bat.