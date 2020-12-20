Twitter Reactions: Mohammad Hafeez’s 99 goes in vain as New Zealand seal the T20I series against Pakistan

New Zealand sealed the 2nd T20I by 9 wickets in hand.

Tim Southee was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his excellent bowling figures.

Twin half-centuries from Tim Seifert (84* off 63) and Kane Williamson (57* off 42), a four-wicket haul by fast bowler Tim Southee saw New Zealand take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan in Hamilton on Sunday.

The match started with Pakistan winning the toss and electing to bat first.

The tourists top-order couldn’t find form once again, with veteran Mohammad Hafeez coming to their rescue.

Hafeez scored an unbeaten 99 off just 57 balls, smashing ten fours and five sixes. He guided his team to a respectable total – 163/6 – at the batting-friendly surface of Seddon Park.

Southee bagged four wickets for just 21 runs in his quota of four overs. Meanwhile, James Neesham and Ish Sodhi picked up a wicket each.

The hosts completed the chase with nine-wickets in hands, courtesy of Seifert and Williamson’s unbeaten 129-run stand for the second wicket.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

And thats the game! Seifert and Williamson put on a fantastic 129 run partnership to seal the T20 series for New Zealand! A wonderful display of T20 batting! #NZvsPAK — Down The Track (@DownTheTrack2) December 20, 2020



NEW ZEALAND WIN THE SERIES The BLACKCAPS have proven too good for Pakistan in the second T20 at Seddon Park, winning by 9 wickets on the back of a very good 2nd wicket partnership.

Catch the replay and highlights on demand #NZvPAK #InsideEdge ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/SPDW77DwCp — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) December 20, 2020

VICTORY! Tim Seifert (84*) & Kane Williamson (57*) lead the team to a nine wicket win at Seddon Park! #NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/YECt3AQfeA — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 20, 2020

Imagine thinking there’s ever been a better Kiwi batsman then Kane Williamson #NZvsPAK — Luke Robinson (@whakataneluke) December 20, 2020

Nice one Kane + Tim 👏#NZvsPAK — Capt Commentary Cat BCom🏏🙀🎤🇳🇿 (@Commentary_cat) December 20, 2020