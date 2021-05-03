IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB, Match 30: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the 30th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday (May 03).

The Knight Riders are placed at second last spot in the points table after winning only two games out of their total seven matches so far. The Eoin Morgan-led side will be looking for a win desperately as they have lost three out of their last four games.

KKR would be looking for some changes in their playing XI. Since they are struggling with the opening pair and Sunil Narine has also been ineffective, they might bring Tim Siefert to boost the opening combination or Shakib Al Hasan to strengthen the spin attack. Either of these players could feature in the final XI.

On the other hand, RCB have so far performed outstandingly well, and are pretty close to book a place in the playoffs with five wins out of seven matches. The only area of concern for Virat Kohli-led side is their net run rate (NRR). Despite being placed at the third spot in the standings, RCB have an NRR of -0.171.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 27 | Kolkata Knight Riders: 14 | Royal Challengers Bangalore: 13 | No Result: 0

Pitch report:

The tracks at Ahmedabad have assisted both the pacers and spinners in the ongoing fourteenth season, and that’s the reason why fans have missed out on seeing some high scoring contests. The straight boundaries are slightly shorter than other boundaries, and batters would target them to score more runs.

Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine/Tim Siefert/Shakib Al Hasan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Match Predictions:

Case 1:

KKR win the toss and bat first

Powerplay score: 35-40

RR total: 155-165

Case 2:

RCB win the toss and bat first

Powerplay score: 40-45

RCB total: 165-175

Team batting first to win the contest.