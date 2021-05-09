Quinton de Kock’s wife Sasha bids emotional farewell to the Mumbai Indians family

Mumbai Indians (MI) wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock’s spouse, Sasha Hurly, bid an emotional farewell to the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Instagram this Saturday.

She wrote an emotional message for the franchise, requesting the Indian public to stay safe from the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has surged in the country.

Sasha, regularly seen cheering for her husband and his franchise from the stands, was also a part of the bio-bubble in the IPL. Along with De Kock, she left India after the league was suspended due to the increasing cases of the novel virus in the bio-bubble.

Hurley shared several pictures with the wives of the Mumbai Indians (MI) players and staff on her Instagram handle.

“Sad to leave so soon, but so awesome to have been back with our MI family. Going to miss all these special ladies. To friendships, old and new. Thoughts are with India and what everyone’s going through, please stay safe. To be continued,” Sasha stated in her post.

Meanwhile, De Kock scored 155 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 117.42 with one half-century in IPL 2021. His innings of 70 runs in 50 balls against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) was a stand-out this season.

The Proteas star has been a stand-out scorer for MI at the top of the order. He ended up with 500-plus runs in the last two seasons.

The 28-year-old has played 72 matches in the cash-rich league and amassed 2,114 runs at an impressive strike rate of 132, which includes 15 fifties and one century.