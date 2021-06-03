Twitter erupts as Devon Conway becomes first batsmen to hit a double century at Lord’s in debut Test

On Thursday, New Zealand star Devon Conway etched his name in history books as he became the seventh batsman to smash a double-hundred in his debut match in Test cricket. For New Zealand, Conway became the second batter to hit a double century after Matthew Sinclair, who achieved the feat in 1999 against West Indies.
Conway reached the milestone against England on day 2 of the ongoing first Test at Lord Cricket Ground. On the last ball of the 122nd over, the South African born Kiwi batter hit a massive six over fine leg to complete his double century in grand style. However, he ran himself out in the very next over, and the visitors got bundled out for 378 runs.
Double hundred on debut Test:
- Tip Foster – 287, Eng v Aus, at SCG, 1903
- Lawrence Rowe – 214, WI v NZ, at Kingston, 1972
- Priyantha Kuruppu – 201*, SL v NZ, at Colombo, 1987
- Matthew Sinclair – 214, NZ v WI, at Wellington, 1999
- Jacubos Rudolf – 222*, SA v Ban, at Chattogram, 2003
- Kyle Mayers – 210*, WI v Ban, at Chattogram, 2021
- Devon Conway – 200, at Lord’s, 2021
Highest individual scores in debut innings (Tests):
- 287 – Tip Foster Eng v Aus 1903/04
- 222* – Jacques Rudolph SA v Ban 2003
- 214 – Lawrence Rowe WI v NZ 1971/72
- 214 – Mathew Sinclair NZ v WI 1999/00
- 201* – Brendon Kuruppu SL v NZ 1987
- 200 – Devon Conway NZ v Eng 2021
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Well played Devon Conway. What a fantastic story of it being “never to late & never giving up”. Follow your dreams👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.
Love a fairytale. Conway you little ripper. Congrats mate. #nzveng
Devon Conway had never got a first-class century opening before. He's now got 200 on debut at Lord's.
Dev run out while batting like God pic.twitter.com/BscPDFhJAp
Devon Conway you classy fellow! Bravo man! Take a bow. 200 on Test debut. Wow. Huge congratulations. A debut that won’t be forgotten. #ENGvNZ
Devon Conway is first batsman in Test history to reach 200 with a six on debut. And only third New Zealanders, after Mathew Sinclair & Brendon McCullum, to reach 200 in Tests with a maximum.
Must be doubly special for Devon Conway to bring up this amazing debut Test double-ton in the company of another passionate man, Neil Wagner, who left South Africa for New Zealand with nothing but one suitcase and a lot of hope to get a shot at international cricket #EngvNZ pic.twitter.com/vy0FHV0jmZ
Meanwhile it’s a dream debut for Devon Conway with a double hundred in England who has been giving us company in quarantine here in AD,brilliant stuff #ENGvNZ
Highest scores by debutants in away Tests:
287 – Tip Foster (ENG) in Sydney, 1903
222* – Jacques Rudolph (RSA) in Chattogram, 2003
210* – Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram, 2021
179* – Devon Conway (NZ) in London, 2021
168 – Fawad Alam (PAK) in Colombo, 2009#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/WkajdcoX7J
Warm applause at the @HomeOfCricket for our newest double centurion – Devon Conway 👏#ENGvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/oDZ7yzbicV
Devon Conway on Test debut:
– 7th batsman to score double century.
– 2nd kiwi to score double century.
– reached his 200 with a SIX.
– first player to score a double century in and against England.
– scored more than 50% of total team runs.
What a way to announce yourself. pic.twitter.com/oyGy6beqnA
Devon Conway becomes the 200th player to score a double century in men's Tests. And he scores exactly 200.#NZvENG
Devon Conway scored 200 runs against Anderson, Broad, Wood, Robinson attack in England on his Test debut. One bowler having more than 600 wickets and another bowler having more than 500 wickets – one to remember for his lifetime. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/9ZSZ3ZCaPr
