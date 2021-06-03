Twitter erupts as Devon Conway becomes first batsmen to hit a double century at Lord’s in debut Test

  • Devon Conway smashed a double century on his debut Test against England.

  • Conway is the second New Zealander to score a double ton on debut Test.

Devon Conway slams a double ton on his debut Test (Image Source: @Blackcaps)
On Thursday, New Zealand star Devon Conway etched his name in history books as he became the seventh batsman to smash a double-hundred in his debut match in Test cricket. For New Zealand, Conway became the second batter to hit a double century after Matthew Sinclair, who achieved the feat in 1999 against West Indies.

Conway reached the milestone against England on day 2 of the ongoing first Test at Lord Cricket Ground. On the last ball of the 122nd over, the South African born Kiwi batter hit a massive six over fine leg to complete his double century in grand style. However, he ran himself out in the very next over, and the visitors got bundled out for 378 runs.

Double hundred on debut Test:

  • Tip Foster – 287, Eng v Aus, at SCG, 1903
  • Lawrence Rowe – 214, WI v NZ, at Kingston, 1972
  • Priyantha Kuruppu – 201*, SL v NZ, at Colombo, 1987
  • Matthew Sinclair – 214, NZ v WI, at Wellington, 1999
  • Jacubos Rudolf – 222*, SA v Ban, at Chattogram, 2003
  • Kyle Mayers – 210*, WI v Ban, at Chattogram, 2021
  • Devon Conway – 200, at Lord’s, 2021

Highest individual scores in debut innings (Tests):

  • 287 – Tip Foster Eng v Aus 1903/04
  • 222* – Jacques Rudolph SA v Ban 2003
  • 214 – Lawrence Rowe WI v NZ 1971/72
  • 214 – Mathew Sinclair NZ v WI 1999/00
  • 201* – Brendon Kuruppu SL v NZ 1987
  • 200 – Devon Conway NZ v Eng 2021

Here is how Twitter reacted:

