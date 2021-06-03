Twitter erupts as Devon Conway becomes first batsmen to hit a double century at Lord’s in debut Test

On Thursday, New Zealand star Devon Conway etched his name in history books as he became the seventh batsman to smash a double-hundred in his debut match in Test cricket. For New Zealand, Conway became the second batter to hit a double century after Matthew Sinclair, who achieved the feat in 1999 against West Indies.

Conway reached the milestone against England on day 2 of the ongoing first Test at Lord Cricket Ground. On the last ball of the 122nd over, the South African born Kiwi batter hit a massive six over fine leg to complete his double century in grand style. However, he ran himself out in the very next over, and the visitors got bundled out for 378 runs.

Double hundred on debut Test:

Tip Foster – 287, Eng v Aus, at SCG, 1903

Highest individual scores in debut innings (Tests):

287 – Tip Foster Eng v Aus 1903/04

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Well played Devon Conway. What a fantastic story of it being “never to late & never giving up”. Follow your dreams👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 3, 2021

Love a fairytale. Conway you little ripper. Congrats mate. #nzveng — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 3, 2021

Devon Conway had never got a first-class century opening before. He's now got 200 on debut at Lord's. — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) June 3, 2021

Dev run out while batting like God pic.twitter.com/BscPDFhJAp — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 3, 2021

Devon Conway you classy fellow! Bravo man! Take a bow. 200 on Test debut. Wow. Huge congratulations. A debut that won’t be forgotten. #ENGvNZ — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) June 3, 2021

Devon Conway is first batsman in Test history to reach 200 with a six on debut. And only third New Zealanders, after Mathew Sinclair & Brendon McCullum, to reach 200 in Tests with a maximum. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 3, 2021

Must be doubly special for Devon Conway to bring up this amazing debut Test double-ton in the company of another passionate man, Neil Wagner, who left South Africa for New Zealand with nothing but one suitcase and a lot of hope to get a shot at international cricket #EngvNZ pic.twitter.com/vy0FHV0jmZ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 3, 2021

Meanwhile it’s a dream debut for Devon Conway with a double hundred in England who has been giving us company in quarantine here in AD,brilliant stuff #ENGvNZ — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) June 3, 2021

Highest scores by debutants in away Tests: 287 – Tip Foster (ENG) in Sydney, 1903

222* – Jacques Rudolph (RSA) in Chattogram, 2003

210* – Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram, 2021

179* – Devon Conway (NZ) in London, 2021

168 – Fawad Alam (PAK) in Colombo, 2009#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/WkajdcoX7J — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) June 3, 2021

Devon Conway on Test debut: – 7th batsman to score double century.

– 2nd kiwi to score double century.

– reached his 200 with a SIX.

– first player to score a double century in and against England.

– scored more than 50% of total team runs. What a way to announce yourself. pic.twitter.com/oyGy6beqnA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 3, 2021

Devon Conway becomes the 200th player to score a double century in men's Tests. And he scores exactly 200.#NZvENG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 3, 2021