RCB signs Wanindu Hasaranga among three players for the UAE leg of IPL 2021

On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced the three new inclusions in their squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Virat Kohli-led team signed Singaporean-Australian cricketer Tim David. The all-rounder will replace Finn Allen for the remainder of the season. David has so far played 49 T20 matches, in which he has managed to score 1171 runs at a strike rate of 155.09 with six half-centuries.

“ANNOUNCEMENT Tim David is no stranger to the T20 format! After tasting success in T20 leagues around the world, hard hitting batsman & a handy bowler – Tim David – replaces Finn Allen at RCB for the remainder of the season,” tweeted RCB.

Apart from David, RCB also added two Sri Lankan players in the form of fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. Chameera was picked as a replacement for Daniel Sams. Similarly, Hasaranga was roped in to replace Adam Zampa.

“ANNOUNCEMENT Dushmantha Chameera, Sri Lankan fast bowler, is ready to #PlayBold as he joins RCB for the UAE leg of #IPL 2021. Chameera replaces Daniel Sams. Welcome to the family, Chameera,” RCB wrote on Twitter.

“ANNOUNCEMENT We’re thrilled to welcome Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga to the RCB Family for the second leg of #IPL 2021 in UAE. He replaces Adam Zampa,” the Challengers tweeted.

Both Chameera and Hasaranga are renowned names in modern-day cricket. Chameera has taken 59 wickets in 60 T20 games while 30 scalps in T20 Internationals.

Similarly, Hasaranga has shown tremendous all-round skills in the recent past, impressing one and all. The Galle-born has scored 192 runs in 22 T20Is and taken 33 wickets.

Hasaranga was the ‘Player of the Series’ in the recently concluded Sri Lanka vs India T20I leg taking 7 scalps in 3 matches at an economy rate of 5.58. When it comes to T20s, the leggie has picked up 80 wickets in 60 fixtures and scored 762 runs.

Coming back to IPL, the remaining fixtures of the fourteenth season will begin on September 19, with reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai.