Complete schedule for India’s full-fledged tour of South Africa 2021-22: 3 Tests, 3 ODIs & 4 T20Is

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have released the itinerary of their home season for 2021-2022. The home board also confirmed the fixtures of India’s full-fledged tour of South Africa between December 2021 and January 2022.

India will begin their all format tour with a three-match Test series, starting from December 17 in Johannesburg.

The Boxing Day Test will take place in Centurion, while Johannesburg shall host the third and final Test from January 3 to 7.

Notably, it would be Team India’s first overseas tour after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to be played in UAE from October 17 to November 14.

After the three Tests, South Africa and India will compete in 3 ODIs from January 11 to 16 and 4 T20Is from January 19 to 25.

South Africa’s home season from November 2021 to April 2022 will also feature series against Netherlands and Bangladesh for the men and limited-overs series against West Indies for the women.

“It is probably the most congested home summer we have ever had. It is wonderful in these challenging times that there will such high-quality cricket being played on our shores,” said CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith in his statement.

“This includes a full tour by India across all three formats, both red ball and white ball cricket against Bangladesh and the first visit to our country by the Netherlands national team.

“The ODI series against the Netherlands and Bangladesh form part of the Cricket World Cup Super League while the Test Series against India and Bangladesh form part of the World Test Championship which will provide greater context to our home international fixtures,” added Smith.

Full schedule of India tour to South Africa 2021-22