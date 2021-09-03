WATCH: Umesh Yadav produces a magical delivery to dismiss Joe Root on Day of the Oval Test

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav provided his team a vital breakthrough at the closing stage of Day 1 in the ongoing fourth Test against England. Yadav picked up the big wicket of England skipper Joe Root (21) with peach of a delivery.

It all happened in the 16th over of England’s first innings when a back-of-a-length delivery from Yadav pitched outside the off-stump, came back in sharply with angle and crashed into the stumps.

After dismissing Root, Umesh jumped up and punched the air in joy.

MASSIVE moment in the day as Umesh Yadav sneaks one past Root's forward defence to disturb the woodwork.

England finished the day at 52/3, with David Malan and Craig Overton unbeaten on 26 and 1, respectively.

Earlier, a similar script followed for the Indian batsman from the third Test as they lost their top three batsmen early before captain Virat Kohli (50) came to the rescue. But he too fell amidst a second three-wicket collapse before a momentum-changing knock from Shardul Thakur.

The Mumbaikar smashed 57 runs off just 36 balls and added a 63-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Umesh, giving the tourists a much-needed boost before they were bundled out for 191 runs in their first innings.