Kagiso-Rabada-Quinton-de-Kock-South-Africa.

SA vs ENG: Cricket world reacts after South Africa get their first points on the ICC World Test Championship table

South Africa completed a much-needed victory on Sunday as they ran through England’s batting lineup in two sessions on Day 4 to win the first Test by 107 runs at Centurion and take a 1-0 lead in the 4-match series. The win even broke a run of five successive defeats in Test cricket for South Africa.

This was also the first win for the Proteas in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship out of the four matches played by them this year.


Brief scores: South Africa 284 (Quinton de Kock 95; Sam Curran 4-58) & 272 (Rassie van der Dussen 51; Jofra Archer 5-102) lead England 181 (Vernon Philander 4-16) & 268 (Rory Burns 84; Kagiso Rabada 4-103) by 205 runs.

Here are some of the best reactions:


This article was first published on CricketTimes.com.
For latest cricket news and updates, visit https://crickettimes.com or follow us on Google News.

Share it with a Cricket fan!


Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at [email protected] or get in touch with him on twitter.