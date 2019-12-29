SA vs ENG: Cricket world reacts after South Africa get their first points on the ICC World Test Championship table

South Africa completed a much-needed victory on Sunday as they ran through England’s batting lineup in two sessions on Day 4 to win the first Test by 107 runs at Centurion and take a 1-0 lead in the 4-match series. The win even broke a run of five successive defeats in Test cricket for South Africa.

This was also the first win for the Proteas in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship out of the four matches played by them this year.

Brief scores: South Africa 284 (Quinton de Kock 95; Sam Curran 4-58) & 272 (Rassie van der Dussen 51; Jofra Archer 5-102) lead England 181 (Vernon Philander 4-16) & 268 (Rory Burns 84; Kagiso Rabada 4-103) by 205 runs.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Given everything that's occured in South African cricket recently; that's a heck of a victory, #SAvsENG. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) December 29, 2019



Yessss boys.. great start to the summer. Well done @faf1307 and team.. @OfficialCSA

— JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) December 29, 2019

Game set and test.. proteas go one up👏 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) December 29, 2019

There are two ways to get wickets on this Supersport pitch – the disciplined way at low RPO and the short ball high RPO way. England chose the wrong one and it cost them. — Jacques Rudolph (@Jacques_Rudolph) December 29, 2019

Have England forgotten how to play test cricket 😳 or is it the leadership???? #SAvsENG — Tino95 (@tinobest) December 29, 2019

The Aussies are playing Great cricket .. I am here in Oz till early Feb .. England are losing again in Test cricket .. This is going to be a long few weeks unless they improve very very quickly .. !!!! #SAvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 29, 2019

Been so impressed with Anrich Nortje. Hope English cricket keeps its sinful mitts off him. #SAvEng — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) December 29, 2019

This is England's 23rd series (2+ Tests) since the start of Ashes 2013/14 – they have lost at least one Test in 21 of these. The two instances they managed without a loss in a series: 2-0 vs SL at home in 2016 and 3-0 vs SL in Sri Lanka in 2018/19.#SAvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 29, 2019

SA WIN the first Test by 107 runs! Inspired & outstanding new ball bowling from KG Rabada & Anrich Nortje! Special debuts for Rassie & Pretorius. This was #ProteaFire 🔥 SA 1-0 up with the next Test at my beloved Newlands on Friday #SAvENG — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) December 29, 2019

South Africa ending a miserable cricketing year on a positive.

Band playing, stands singing, and a team winning.

It's been a long, long time since they won a cricket game of consequence.

The fat lady had now cleared her throat, ready to unleash Shosholoza.

Or Kaptein!#SAvENG — Lungani Zama (@whamzam17) December 29, 2019

After five consecutive defeats, South Africa secure their first victory in Test cricket for 11 months. #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/700uCGjh3P — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 29, 2019