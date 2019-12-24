Top 10 bowlers with most ODI wickets in 2019

The story of bowlers in ODIs this year was quite impressive. Pacers knocked the stumps while spinners made batters dance to their tune.

From Mohammed Shami to Sheldon Cottrell, bowlers from different nations marched into the top-10 wicket-takers list for 2019.

India’s dominance in world cricket sums up with the fact that four Indian bowlers are in the highest wicket-takers list.

After dismissing West Indies opener Shai Hope in the 3rd ODI, Shami finished the year with an impressive tally of 42 wickets and is at the top position. Apart from Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (33) and Kuldeep Yadav (32) are placed at the 5th and 6th positions respectively, while Yuzvendra Chahal (29) in 9th spot.

New Zealand’s speedster Trent Boult (38) grabbed the second position, while his teammate Lockie Ferguson (35) is at No. 3.

Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman took 34 wickets in 16 ODIs this year, which has taken him to the fourth spot.

The World No.1 Test bowler Pat Cummins claimed 31 wickets in ODIs and is therefore at seventh position.

Sheldon Cottrell, the left-arm bowler from West Indies, had a decent year as he took 31 in 24 One-dayers while English all-rounder Chris Woakes held the last spot with 29 ODI wickets to his name.

Most ODI wickets in 2019

1.) Mohammed Shami (India)

Matches: 21 | Innings: 21 | Wickets: 42 | BBI: 5/69 | Eco: 5.36

2.) Trent Boult (New Zealand)

Matches: 20 | Innings: 20 | Wickets: 38 | BBI: 5/21 | Eco: 4.70

3.) Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand)

Matches: 17 | Innings: 17 | Wickets: 35 | BBI: 4/37 | Eco: 5.19

4.) Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

Matches: 16 | Innings: 16 | Wickets: 34 | BBI: 5/59 | Eco: 6.77

5.) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India)

Matches: 19 | Innings: 19 | Wickets: 33 | BBI: 4/31 | Eco: 5.23

6.) Kuldeep Yadav (India)

Matches: 23 | Innings: 23 | Wickets: 32 | BBI: 4/39 | Eco: 5.33

7.) Pat Cummins (Australia)

Matches: 16 | Innings: 16 | Wickets: 31 | BBI: 5/70 | Eco: 4.73

8.) Sheldon Cottrell (West Indies)

Matches: 24 | Innings: 22 | Wickets: 31 | BBI: 5/46 | Eco: 5.80

9.) Yuzvendra Chahal (India)

Matches: 16 | Innings: 16 | Wickets: 29 | BBI: 6/42 | Eco: 5.73

10.) Chris Woakes (England)

Matches: 19 | Innings: 18 | Wickets: 29 | BBI: 5/54 | Eco: 5.95