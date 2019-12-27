Windies young sensation Shimron Hetmyer gets engaged to his girlfriend Umrao Nirvani

West Indies cricketer Shimron Hetmyer had a great end to the year 2019. After being bought by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.75 crores at the 2020 IPL auction last week, the southpaw has now got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Umrao Nirvani.

Hetmyer made headlines after his phenomenal batting against India in the recently concluded limited-overs series. The 23-year-old Guyana-born batsman scored 56, 23, and 41 in the T20I series. His performance in the first ODI at the sluggish Chepauk track was also the highlighting one.

Coming out to bat at number 3, Shimron scored 139 off just 106 balls and became a hot deal for the IPL 2020.

On Christmas, Hetmyer’s girlfriend Umrao shared a picture of the ring and also with her fiancee on Instagram. “My love asked me to marry him on Christmas Day, and I said yes!!! I love you, baby,” she wrote.

“Guess who said yessss… and I got my Christmas gift already… I love you baby,” Shimron captioned the picture of the ring on his Instagram.

Hetmyer and Nirvani have always been open about their relationship. They have never shied away from showing their affection in public.