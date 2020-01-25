David Warner and Virat Kohli engage in funny banter over a ‘cricket bat’

David Warner and Virat Kohli recently got engaged in a funny banter on Instagram as the Australian posted a picture of his collection of cricket bats. The southpaw uploaded the photo on the photo-sharing website with a caption’ Stock-taking time!!’.

Kohli was at his witty best as he commented on the 33-year-old’s post. “And you wanted one more bat from me,” wrote the Indian skipper.

Warner, in response, first laughed it off before replying he needs just one bat.

The two cricketing giants were at their best during the recently concluded ODI series as Warner smashed a match-winning ton in the first match while Kohli slammed half-centuries in the last two games.

The Indian talisman is currently leading Team India in New Zealand, where they face each other in five T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests. The Men in Blue won the first T20I at Eden Park by six wickets, and Kohli was instrumental as he scored a quickfire 45. The next T20I will be played at the same venue on January 26 (Sunday).

Meanwhile, Warner is currently enjoying his time away from cricket with his family.