ICC U19 World Cup 2020: Bangladesh, West Indies and UAE win their opening games

It was a big day in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup as a total of four matches were played between eight teams in South Africa.

Japan, who were playing for the first time in the tournament, must be disappointed as their first game against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain. Therefore, both teams had to share a point.

UAE started the proceedings by defeating Canada in their first encounter. Aryan Lakra-led team restricted Canada at 231-8 in 50 overs. In reply, UAE chased down the target in 38.4 overs. No.3 batsman Figy John smashed the maiden century (102) of the competition.

Comfortable as you like for UAE who get their #U19CWC off to a winning start 💪

Johnathan Figy the star with 102* 👏 #UAEvCAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/phGQ6glM62 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 18, 2020

In the other match, West Indies’ young boys crushed the Australian team by three wickets. After winning the toss, the Caribbeans asked the Aussies to bat first. The Mackenzie Harvey-led side crumbled against the Windies bowlers and got all out for just 179.

The Australian bowlers gave a tough fight, however, they couldn’t stop the loss as Windies reached the target in 46 overs with three wickets in hand.

Nerves of steel! No surprise that Nyeem Young is Man of the Match for his 1/20 with the ball and 61 with the bat 👏 #U19CWC | #AUSvWI | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/LARN3GIb2Z — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 18, 2020

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe played a rain-affected match. Zimbabwe batted first and posted 137-6 in 28.1 overs. However, Bangladesh’s boys got the challenging target of 130 in 22 overs, but they made it look like an easy-peasy thing.

The Akbar Ali-led team punished their opponent’s bowling unit as they reached the target in just 11.2 overs, winning the match by nine wickets. Parvez Hossain Emon for his 33-ball 58 got the ‘Player of the Match’ award.