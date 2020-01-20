ICC U19 World Cup 2020: West Indies carry on their winning momentum; Australia win their first game

After defeating Australia in the first match, West Indies registered a victory over England in the ongoing U19 World Cup and continued their supremacy in the Group B. The Caribbean outperformed England and won the game by 71 runs via the DLS method.

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to field first. The English bowlers took full advantage and sent half of Indies’ team into the pavilion on 138, but then the duo of Kelvon Anderson and Nyeem Young fought back and added 101 runs to take their side into a strong position.

Anderson remained not out on 86, while Young got out on 66. The Kimani Melius-led side scored 267-7 in their allotted 50 overs.

163/5 ➡️ 267/7

A brilliant last 10 overs takes West Indies up to an excellent score in Kimberley. Kevlon Anderson finishes on 86* 👏 👏 #U19CWC | #ENGvWI | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/BPVsdOcluv

— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 20, 2020

Chasing the target of 268, England started pretty well and posted 50 runs without losing a wicket. However, after the fall of their first wicket, England kept on losing batsmen at regular intervals. Young, who smashed 66 with the bat, exhibited his bowling skills as well and went on to take five wickets to dismantle the English batting completely.

When the George Balderson-led side lost their ninth wicket at 184, rain disturbed the momentum and stopped the play. In the end, the DLS calculation went in favor of the West Indies, and they won the game by 71 runs.

Young for his all-round performance got the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

CONFIRMED: West Indies win by 71 runs (DLS method). They go top of Group B 🙌 #U19CWC | #ENGvWI | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/1fjI6Foc6L — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 20, 2020

In another match, Australia wholly owned Nigeria with their dominance. The Aussie bowlers tyrannized Nigerian batting line-up and bundled them on just 61 runs. Tanveer Sangha, a leg spinner, bowled brilliantly and claimed a five-wicket haul. He was well supported by Bradley Simpson, who went on to take three wickets.

Australia bowl Nigeria out for 61 in Kimberley. Tanveer Sangha was the star man, taking 5/14 from his 10 overs 🙌 #U19CWC | #AUSvNGR | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/dFv6aM1Fwv — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 20, 2020

In reply, the ‘Men in Yellow’ chased down the target inside eight overs without losing a wicket. The Mackenzie Harvey-led side won by ten wickets to open their account in the competition. Tanveer was rewarded with the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his 5-fer.