NZ vs IND 2020: India opener Shikhar Dhawan ruled out New Zealand tour

India opener Shikhar Dhawan will not be traveling to New Zealand for India’s full-fledged tour comprising five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests, starting from Friday (January 24).

Dhawan injured his shoulder while fielding in the third and final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru. He was soon sent to the hospital for the scans. Moreover, the southpaw was seen in a sling while sitting in the dressing room during India’s innings. And now it has been confirmed that Dhawan is ruled out of the upcoming New Zealand tour as the results of his scans are not encouraging.

With the India A team already in New Zealand as part of the shadow series, the BCCI has an option to pick a player from that squad and Dhawan’s immediate replacement announcement may not be required.

Last time Dhawan missed an India series was the West Indies T20Is at home in December last year owing to an injury and Mayank Agarwal, who opens for India in Test cricket, was named his replacement. With Agarwal touring New Zealand with India A, he could be named in the Indian squad as Dhawan’s replacement now as well.