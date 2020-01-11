Rahul Dravid Birthday: Cricket fraternity sends best wishes to ‘The Wall’ as he turns 47

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid turned 47 on Saturday (January 11). Fondly known as the ‘The Wall’ because of his strong batting technique, Dravid is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to have played for India.

During his 16-year long international career, Dravid amassed 13288 Test runs at a phenomenal average of 52.31 with 36 tons and 63 half-centuries. He also holds the world record of facing the maximum number of deliveries (31258) in the history of Test cricket.

The former India captain proved his mettle in white-ball cricket as well. Dravid scored 10889 runs in 344 ODIs at an average of 39.16 with 12 centuries and 83 fifties.

After his retirement in 2012, Dravid served Indian cricket as a coach of Under-19 and ‘A’ sides. He is currently heading the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

As the legendary cricketer entered in the 48th year of his life, wishes poured in for him from the Indian cricket fraternity.

Here are some of the tweets:

Happy Birthday Jammy! The way you batted always created huge jams for the bowlers. Have a great one my friend. pic.twitter.com/JzCh9XW9iW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2020



Wishing the the Great Wall of India a very happy birthday. Have a fabulous day Jammy pic.twitter.com/nVPY3SAhcm — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 11, 2020

From my understanding, I thought grinding only happens in the kitchen in the Mixer Grinder, but Dravid taught one can grind on the cricket pitch as well. We had it All when we had the Wall !#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/eUVkpTtF8n — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2020

My inspiration…

Always looked up to him…

Made my International debut alongside him…

Always a guiding light and a role model to me…

He’s someone whom I truly treasure. Wish Rahul bhai a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/OjM8caaZeN — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 11, 2020

Inspiration. Role Model. Legend. Wishing the great man , Rahul Dravid a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/x9fRuZ6so9 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 11, 2020

Wishing my good friend Rahul Dravid a very special birthday and a wonderful year filled with love,happiness and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/0zx7cmi5S1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2020

Happy birthday to The Wall. An inspiration to millions — wishing you all the luck & happiness today and always. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/RrWTS1yqnP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 11, 2020

#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid

sir 😊 You’re an inspiration and learning from you has always been a privilege ☺️ pic.twitter.com/jRBCcQftUE — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) January 11, 2020

Happy Birthday Rahul Sir. Thankyou for your guidance and wishing you the best 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KAvyfJ1xHY — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 11, 2020