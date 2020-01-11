Rahul Dravid, The Wall

Rahul Dravid Birthday: Cricket fraternity sends best wishes to ‘The Wall’ as he turns 47

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid turned 47 on Saturday (January 11). Fondly known as the ‘The Wall’ because of his strong batting technique, Dravid is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to have played for India.

During his 16-year long international career, Dravid amassed 13288 Test runs at a phenomenal average of 52.31 with 36 tons and 63 half-centuries. He also holds the world record of facing the maximum number of deliveries (31258) in the history of Test cricket.


The former India captain proved his mettle in white-ball cricket as well. Dravid scored 10889 runs in 344 ODIs at an average of 39.16 with 12 centuries and 83 fifties.

After his retirement in 2012, Dravid served Indian cricket as a coach of Under-19 and ‘A’ sides. He is currently heading the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.


As the legendary cricketer entered in the 48th year of his life, wishes poured in for him from the Indian cricket fraternity.

Here are some of the tweets:


