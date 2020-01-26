Yuvraj Singh and Wasim Akram to play in Australia’s Bushfire Cricket Bash

Indian cricket superstar Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan fast bowling legend Wasim Akram have confirmed their availability to feature in the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

The addition of Yuvraj and Akram comes after Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies great Courtney Walsh were announced as non-playing coaches for the charity match, which will raise money to assist those impacted by Australia’s devastating bushfires.

The fundraising game is one of three headline acts on cricket’s day of giving on February 8, coined The Big Appeal, to be held after Australia vs India Women’s T20I and before the Big Bash League (BBL) final.

All match profits from Bushfire Cricket Bash will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Luke Hodge, Phoebe Litchfield, Australian Women’s Team internationals Elyse Villani and Grace Harris, former Australian stars Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, and Andrew Symonds, Matthew Hayden, and NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler are the other new names announced by Cricket Australia for Bushfire Cricket Bash on Sunday.

Rugby star Andrew Johns will join Steve Waugh and Mel Jones as a non-playing member.

The venue for the charity match will be decided on January 31.

Current playing squad for Australia’s Bushfire Cricket Bash:

Shane Warne (c), Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Brad Fittler, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Justin Langer, Luke Hodge, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Phoebe Litchfield, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram.