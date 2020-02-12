Adam Zampa reveals a hilarious reason behind his colourful fingernails at Australian Cricket Awards

The annual Australian Cricket Awards recently took place in Melbourne and the ceremony saw the top performers for the previous calendar year being honored for their hard work and imperious performances. While the fans got to see the likes of Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne getting honored for their exploits, Adam Zampa earned spotlight for completely different reasons.

The leg-spinner was seen donning nail prints and when asked the reason behind, he came up with the most hilarious answer.

“I walked into Stoinis’ room earlier and asked him to do my tie up so that I had it all tight, and his sister Tas (Natasha) was painting his nails and I said I want to get them done too. So basically, that’s the full story,” Zampa said.

Zampa has a good sense of humor and it’s not a surprise for someone who follows his social media accounts. He loves to come up with hilarious posts.