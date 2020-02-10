Chris Gayle reacts to Yuvraj Singh’s short innings in Bushfire Cricket Bash

Many legends of the game got together to play a charity match to raise funds for the Bushfire campaign in Australia. A 10-over per side game was played between Ricky Ponting XI and Adam Gilchrist XI in Melbourne, where the former team emerged victorious.

The contest included the likes of Brian Lara, Gilchrist, Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Courtney Walsh, Wasim Akram, Brett Lee, Yuvraj Singh, and many more, who came out of their retirement for a good cause.

During the innings break, the phenom Sachin Tendulkar picked up the bat after five years to face Australia’s Ellyse Perry for one over.

The fans across the world enjoyed the special game. Power-hitter from the Caribbean islands, Chris Gayle, too, had a lot of fun while watching the match.

Gayle shared some images of him enjoying the contest between Yuvraj and Lee via his Instagram story. The ‘Universe Boss’ was shrieking and asking the former Indian all-rounder to go downtown and smash the Aussie speedster.

However, when Yuvi got out, the Windies player couldn’t stop his disappointment and yelled a big “Nooooo.”

Recently, Yuvraj gave an interview where he picked Gayle as one of the three batsmen who can smash a double ton in T20Is.