Cricket Australia unveil unprecedented footage of unruly English fans hurling abuses at their squad

The recent teaser of Amazon Prime’s upcoming documentary reveals how the Australian cricketers, namely David Warner and Steve Smith, coped up with the abuses hurled at them while playing in England during the Ashes series of 2019.

Earlier, the documentary released a similar teaser of Smith’s determination to cope up with the hostile environment at Lord’s during the second innings of the Test.

Smith took a blow to his arms while facing a vicious delivery from Jofra Archer, and was also knocked down by one of the nasty bouncers bowled by the feisty English bowler

However, in the recent teaser of the documentary, named ‘The Test’, footage discloses the chants of cheats and boos voiced by the English fans, when the Aussie cricketers departed from the stadium, during the Edgbaston Test.

Watch the video below:

Latest doco sneak peek: how the Australian players dealt with the rowdy England fans during the #Ashes. Don't miss @thetest_amazon – streaming March 12 on Amazon Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/H41RdSR4nu

— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 25, 2020

“There was the booing, but the worst part was at the end of each day’s play. Just the abuse!! By the end of it. They (Aussie cricketers) decide to laugh in the face of it, and that takes immense courage,” Justin Langer lamented, talking about the relentless abuse at Edgbaston in the video.

“Yea, that’s just all part of trying to embrace it; we just sort of went with it. People were everywhere on the streets. That’s just how Edgbaston was really. It was really an aggressive place,” affirmed the Australian Test captain, Tim Paine.

Paine recently called out Ben Stokes Co. recently for their hypocrisy regarding fan behavior at the ground, directing at one of the instances at Johannesburg.

Further, the video shows England fanatics mocking Smith and Warner by rubbing their hands, taking jibes at them for the infamous ‘Sandpaper Gate.’

“I think everyone handled it pretty well. And it seemed like that the whole way home, there were just people hurling abuse at the bus. It was actually brilliant looking at some of the things we were looking at off the bus. It was good to get some comedy like that on the bus,” Smith later added in the video.