Cricket world reacts as India qualifies for the semis in Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

India has qualified for the semi-finals in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup after they defeated New Zealand by 4 runs at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Thursday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side became the first team in the current edition of the mega event to reach the semi-finals.

India scored 133-8 in 20 overs, thanks to power-packed innings by Shefali Verma (46 off 34) and a handy knock of 23 from 25 balls by Taniya Bhatiya. In response, the ‘White Ferns’ could only post 129-6. Amelia Kerr (34 off 19) was New Zealand’s highest run-scorer.

Here’s how the cricket world reacted to India’s win:

Wah bhai Wah ! Great effort by the girls to hold on to their nerves and beat New Zealand and qualify for the semi finals of the #T20WorldCup

Shafali Varma is a rockstar. Anand aa raha hai ladkiyon ka performance dekhne mein. pic.twitter.com/euq2368NTF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 27, 2020



Congratulations @BCCIWomen on a wonderful win against New Zealand and qualifying for the semifinals. The bowlers were excellent in defending 132 and Shafali Varma has been absolutely top class for India. Well done girls. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SeM02h601T — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 27, 2020

India through to the Semis. Batted first on all three occasions and bowlers have successfully defended every time. Spin to Win. Now, only one of Aus and NZ can reach the final four. #IndvNZ #WT20WC

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 27, 2020

Yes! Well done, Shikha Pandey. She holds her nerve to prevent Amelia Kerr, who was batting brilliantly, from snatching a win. India through to the semi-final. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 27, 2020

What a nail biter. Yet another superlative bowling performance by our @BCCIWomen. Two back to back player of the Match awards for Shafali Verma. What a fine young talent. Two more to go for glory 🏆 #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) February 27, 2020

Congratulations to these powerful women💪!Team India becomes the first team to enter into the Semi-finals. More power to you🇮🇳 @BCCIWomen

#INDWvNZW #T20WorldCup #ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 27, 2020

Latest addition to Wonders of World – India’s Shefali Verma. 16 year old and already the one with highest Strike Rate in #T20WorldCup. Bravo! Congratulations #WomenInBlue for the hat-trick win and berth in Semis. Two more left for the Glory! #INDWvNZW #TakeOnTheWorld #LedByHer pic.twitter.com/P5ukqtQzkS — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 27, 2020