India qualifies for the semi-finals
India qualifies for the semi-finals (Image Source: Twitter)

Cricket world reacts as India qualifies for the semis in Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

India has qualified for the semi-finals in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup after they defeated New Zealand by 4 runs at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Thursday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side became the first team in the current edition of the mega event to reach the semi-finals.


India scored 133-8 in 20 overs, thanks to power-packed innings by Shefali Verma (46 off 34) and a handy knock of 23 from 25 balls by Taniya Bhatiya. In response, the ‘White Ferns’ could only post 129-6. Amelia Kerr (34 off 19) was New Zealand’s highest run-scorer.

Here’s how the cricket world reacted to India’s win:


Like it? Share with a Cricket fan!


For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our daily newsletter or follow us on Google News.


Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or get in touch with him on linkedin.