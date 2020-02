Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020: Fixtures, Match Timings, Broadcast and LIVE Streaming details

The fifth edition of Pakistan’s domestic T20 tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL), is all set to begin from Thursday (Feb 20). It will be a big moment for Pakistan Cricket as this year, PSL is scheduled to be played entirely on home soil.

The tournament will feature six franchise teams; Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators. The Islamabad team won the inaugural season.

All the games will be played at four venues – Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore), National Stadium (Karachi), Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (Rawalpindi), and Multan Cricket Stadium (Multan).

The opening match will take place between reigning champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time winners Islamabad United at National Stadium in Karachi.

PSL 2020 complete schedule:

20 Feb – Opening ceremony to be followed by star Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, National Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

21 Feb – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Stadium (9 am GMT/2pm local)

Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

22 Feb – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, National Stadium (9 am GMT/2pm local)

Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

23 Feb – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Stadium (9 am GMT/2pm local)

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

26 Feb – Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

27 Feb – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

28 Feb – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium (9 am GMT/2pm local)

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

29 Feb – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium (9 am GMT/2pm local)

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

1 Mar – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

2 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

3 Mar – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

4 Mar – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

5 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

6 Mar – Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

7 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Pindi Cricket Stadium (9 am GMT/2pm local)

Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

8 Mar – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Pindi Cricket Stadium (9 am GMT/2pm local)

Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

10 Mar – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

11 Mar – Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

12 Mar – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

13 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, National Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

14 Mar – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

15 Mar – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (9 am GMT/2pm local)

Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, National Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

17 Mar – Qualifier (1 v 2), National Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

18 Mar – Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

20 Mar – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

22 Mar – Final (TBC v TBC), Gaddafi Stadium (2pm GMT/7pm local)

Broadcast and Live Streaming:

Pakistan fans can catch the live action on Geo Super and PTV Sports. They can also live stream these games by visiting PSL official website psl-t20.com. However, when it comes to India, then there has been no official confirmation regarding the PSL’s telecast. But Indian viewers can stream the live-action by visiting cricketgateway.com.

Here are other broadcasters:

Afghanistan – Moby TV

America – Willow TV

Australia – Channel 44

Bangladesh – Gazi TV

Canada – Willow TV& Rabbitholebd

England – Hum TV

Ireland – Hum TV

New Zealand – Sky Sports 5, Channel 52

South Africa – Yupp TV

Sri Lanka – Digital TV

West Indies/Caribbean Islands – Flow TV

Zimbabwe – Yupp TV

UAE – Elife

Other Nations- Cricingif & Cricketgateway.