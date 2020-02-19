Sri Lanka announces ODI squad for home series against West Indies

West Indies, recently, announced the squad for their sub-continent tour of Sri Lanka. Now, the hosts have announced the 15-member squad for the One-Day International (ODI) series, starting from January 22.

All-rounder Thisara Perera has been recalled to join the Islanders. Perera has been playing T20 leagues around the world. He captained the Bangla Tigers to third place in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Dimuth Karunaratne will continue to lead Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see who will keep the gloves in the upcoming series as both the wicket-keepers, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Perera, have been included in the squad.

Here’s Sri Lanka squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara.