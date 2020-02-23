Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Sophie Devine’s record half-century leads New Zealand to victory

In the third game of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, New Zealand registered a thumping seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

After winning the toss and putting Sri Lanka to bat first, the White Ferns restricted Chamari Atapattu and Co. to a modest total of 127 runs. Hayley Jensen provided New Zealand with regular wickets as she scalped three wickets while conceding 16 runs in her four overs. She was also assisted by Amelia Kerr, who picked up two wickets and conceded 21 runs.

Chasing 128, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine led her side from the front as she brought her 6th consecutive 50 plus score in the T20Is. No other player, male or female, has ever hit more than four in a row in the format.

Devine (75 not out) ensured New Zealand of a victory by staying glued to the crease till the end.

Six consecutive T20I fifties for Sophie Devine. No other player, male or female, has ever hit more than four in a row in the format



Earlier, in the second match of the tournament, Thailand and West Indies locked horns at Perth in what turned out to be a lop-sided affair. Thailand Women, considering their inexperience, could only post 78 runs on the board in their stipulated 20 overs.

Skipper Stafanie Taylor emerged as the talisman for West Indies Women as she scalped three wickets while conceding only 13 runs in her spell. The other five bowlers who were tried by the Caribbean side also plucked one wicket each to their name.

Taylor dazzled with the bat too as her 26-run knock paved the way for her side to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note. She was well assisted by wicketkeeper Campbelle, who amassed 25 runs off 27 deliveries to fill in the final plugholes and steer West Indies to a 7-wicket win.