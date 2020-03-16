Aakash Chopra names the top 6 six-hitters in modern-day cricket

With the Covid-19 fear all around, quite a few sports tournaments have been affected, which includes cricket as well. The bat and ball game has been impacted heavily, and many leagues, along with bilateral series, have either been cancelled or postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak.

The biggest cricket tournament, Indian Premier League (IPL), has also been postponed till April 15, and fans would definitely miss the exhibition of top-class batting, including gigantic sixes, which is the ultimate selling power of the lucrative league.

Speaking about the maximums, then former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has chosen the top six hitters of modern-day cricket in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

In order from low to high, Chopra picked 6 batsmen who are the kings when it comes to smashing the ball out of the park. Starting from No.6, the former Delhi cricketer went for genius South African player AB de Villiers. Chopra said that De Villiers is undoubtedly the most skillful batsman at present, but few others are ahead of ABD in terms of hitting sixes.

At No.5, the cricketer-turned-commentator picked former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Chopra said, “It’s hard to put MS on number five especially after having seen him finishing the games with sixes, but later half of his career, Dhoni didn’t hit as many maximums as he did in the first half of his career, so I’m putting him at number five.”

For the number four position, Chopra went with the best performer of the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh. The Punjab cricketer had smashed 6 sixes in an over during the inaugural T20 WC tournament in South Africa.

“Yuvraj was absolutely exceptional and sensational cricketer. His high backlift helped him to slam flat sixes, which were a treat to watch. I’m placing him at number four in this list,” said Chopra.

At number three, Chopra picked West Indies power-hitter Andre Russell. The Jamaican all-rounder has smashed 99 sixes in white-ball cricket and 120 in IPL. His strong hitting ability was the reason Chopra placed him at number three spot.

For the number two position, Chopra went for ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma. Rohit is a giant when it comes to smashing balls out of the park. Rohit has slammed 244 sixes in One-Day Internationals and 127 in T20Is. In IPL, the Nagpur-born has struck 194 maximums.

For the top spot, Chopra went for none other than the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle. Without a doubt, Gayle is the most destructive batsman of modern-day cricket, and that’s the reason why he remains at the top position when it comes to hitting sixes.

The Kingston-born cricketer has smashed 534 international sixes, which is the most by any cricketer in the history of the game. He is also the only batsman to reach 500-six benchmark in the international circuit.