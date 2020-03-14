Brian Lara picks three teams that can win T20 World Cup 2020

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to organize the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Fans are excited and hopeful to witness the best players exhibiting top-level performances.

But who would be a strong candidate to lift this year’s T20 trophy? This may be tricky to answer for many; however, former West Indies skipper Brian Lara came out for the rescue and surfaced his opinion.

The 50-year-old had a chat with ESPNCricinfo, where he spoke on various issues relating to the game, including his favorites for this year’s T20 World Cup. The left-handed batting genius picked three teams as the strong contenders.

Lara named India, Australia, and two-time champions West Indies. The former Trinidadian cricketer picked Virat Kohli-led side as a pretty professional and dexterous team. He said Australia being at home conditions would be a tough side to deal with. Lara also chose West Indies as a strong contender but said the inconsistency of the Caribbean side would be a worry for Windies.

“In terms of a team, obviously, I want to see the West Indies go all the way and win. India, with the fact that they produce so much international cricketers through their league, has enhanced every single player who plays for India. I mean, KL Rahul is my favorite player in the world, I love watching him, and I think India is going to be a force to reckon with,” said Lara.

“Australia at home… it’s not going to be an easy World Cup for anyone. Australia is going to be worried about India and the West Indies; West Indies are going to be worried about everybody because of their inconsistency sometimes. So it’s going to be a great World Cup to look at,” the southpaw added.

The ace West Indies player also heaped praises at KL Rahul and regarded him as his favorite player. Lara went on to add that Rahul has a technique that he wishes he had during his playing days.

“His technique and grace is just unbelievable. Of course, up there in the top three you’ve got Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but every time I see him (Rahul) facing a delivery, I just love it; his head is over the ball all the time, he has a technique that I wish I had,” Lara added further.