Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan Cricket Board for ignoring him as he is Hindu

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria sought help from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, on Tuesday to help in his rehabilitation. The former leg-spinner accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for ignoring him completely.

Kaneria revealed that because he is a Hindu, the PCB is sleeping in his case. He requested PM Imran to intervene in the matter.

The Karachi-born is serving a life ban for spot-fixing. He was charged for encouraging former Essex teammate Mervyn Westfield to concede 12 runs during an over of a one-day game against Durham in 2009.

In a series of tweets, Kaneria said that his case is not taken up by the PCB because of his religion.

Pakistan cricket Board sleeping in my case Bec Iam Proud Hindu Jai Ambey ,Bhagwan have mercy on me hope Imran Khan the PM of Pakistan will help I request ,sub ka hoga accept why not mine — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) March 23, 2020

Kaneria said he would soon share the details of the letter that he sent to PCB. The 39-year-old also expressed that since he can’t play, at least allow him to take up the coaching role.

I will share soon the letter to pcb and reply of pcb Iam citizen of Pakistan I just ask them to rehabilitate me they are saying No why??????????? I can’t play atleast do coaching — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) March 23, 2020



Kaneria further said that his whole life has been put into lockdown.

Meri tho zindagi lockdown Kar k rakey hai 😭 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) March 23, 2020

Earlier, Kaneria was in the news when former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, disclosed that his teammates mistreated Kaneria because he was a Hindu.

“I used to get livid when anyone was discriminated on the basis of region or religion. A Hindu born in Pakistan is entitled to represent his country. When that Hindu (Kaneria) won us the Test series against England (in 2005), I criticized my teammates for mistreating him,” said Akhtar.

Then, Kaneria reacted to Akhtar’s statement and agreed that he was mistreated by his teammates in the Pakistan cricket team. Kaneria expressed that Akhtar had told the truth.