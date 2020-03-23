List of series and tours to be affected if no cricket is played in 2020 amid Coronavirus pandemic

The pandemic COVID-19 has disrupted the scheduling of the series in the Future Tour Programs set by the ICC. With the estimated time of resumption of international games still unknown, many series will have to be rescheduled or canceled.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is already under danger as the pandemic is expected to peak in April in India.

The South African tour of India has already been canceled, along with the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy between Australia and New Zealand.

The Test Championship will seriously take a hit with many famous Test series lined up. For the prospect of qualification for the ODI World cup of 2023, the ODI league’s scheduling is also slated to be disrupted.

The main event of the year, the Men’s T20 World Cup, also play around with the dates due to the delay of resumption of international games. In the build-up to the marquee ICC event, many T20 tours will also be compromised.

Also, it affects the Women’s international games, with newly ground world T20 Champions, Australia tour of South Africa. Later, India travels to England while South Africa tour of the UK later in the year.

Men’s Cricket

Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh, 2020

Australia tour of New Zealand, 2020

Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2020

Bangladesh tour of Ireland, 2020

Ireland v Bangladesh in England, 2020

West Indies tour of England, 2020

New Zealand tour of Scotland, 2020

Australia tour of Bangladesh, 2020

New Zealand tour of Netherlands, 2020

New Zealand tour of Ireland, 2020

Australia tour of Scotland, 2020

Australia tour of England, 2020

Pakistan tour of Netherlands, 2020

New Zealand tour of West Indies, 2020

Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2020

South Africa tour of West Indies, 2020

Pakistan tour of England, 2020

Ireland tour of England, 2020

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020

Women’s Cricket