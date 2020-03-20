Virat Kohli and other Indian cricket stars hail PM Narendra Modi’s appeal for Janta Curfew

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, Team India captain Virat Kohli joined his teammates and achievers from other sports in urging all Indians to observe a ‘janta curfew’ in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi has called for ‘janta curfew’ on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house.

Speaking on the curfew, Modi said on Thursday said: “Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out.”

The Prime Minister also spoke of the appreciation that people in the medical industry and other members working through such situations deserve. The 69-year-old continued:

“On that day, at 5 pm, we will stand at our balconies, windows or doors for 5 minutes, we will show our gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, sounding sirens and clapping…”

Kohli led the way in doing so and spoke about how it is essential to adhere to the safety regulations. He said, “Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji!”.

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020

Other renowned members of the Indian cricket community such as the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri, and more have followed suit to laud the initiative taken up by the Prime Minister.

Here are some of the tweets from the Indian cricket community:

PM @narendramodi assures 1.3 billion Indians as #IndiaFightsCorona All should

a) PLEDGE to practice social distancing & maintain hygiene

b) Have PATIENCE through the next couple of weeks Let's fulfill our National Duty & make #JantaCurfew a success.Spread the word.Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 19, 2020

Believe it or not, a country like ours with a billion people needed to hear what our pm @narendramodi ji just said, not all of them are privileged enough to have access to information. #jantacurfew #CoronavirusOutbreakindia — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 19, 2020

Let’s collectively follow the directions of PM @narendramodi ji It’s is real, but we can fight #COVID19 ! I urge every Indian to join me in spreading hygienic awareness and supporting our community.#IndiaFightsCorona — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 19, 2020

It’s a fight against #Coronavirus and we all are in it. #SocialDistanacing is the only effective way to stop this. Please do follow the advisory by @PMOIndia @narendramodi. I’m going to do it, You can do too. 🤛 pic.twitter.com/Sbv1JOQOkY — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 20, 2020

In this difficult moment we need to stay strong in our fight against the #coronavirus. I urge you all to adhere to the preventive measures put in place by PM Modi. Let's be alert, aware and stay safe. #IndiaFightsCorona — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) March 19, 2020

Let’s join hands with our PM @narendramodi and observe #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. We need to exhibit utmost restraint as a nation #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/81ZhyOFZng — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 19, 2020

मैं सभी से पीएम श्री @narendramodi के निर्देशों का पालन करने का अनुरोध करता हूँ। आशा करता हूँ कि आप सभी रविवार 22 March और अन्य दिनों में घर के अंदर ही रहेंगे। हम सभी को कदम बढ़ाना होगा और अपने देश को सुरक्षित रखने में योगदान देना होगा। #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/VPf2fQO9B7 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 19, 2020

Let’s help each other. Let’s help our country fight #caronavirusoutbreak by participating in #JanataCurfew — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 19, 2020

Let’s get together with our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and observe #jantacurfew on Sunday…#coronavirus….🙏🙏 — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) March 19, 2020

This is something that is unforeseen in our times. We must try and do our best to contain the disease & follow instructions set by WHO.The one day Janta Curfew suggested by the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji is a great idea.These small steps will help curb the pandemic.#coronovirus — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) March 19, 2020

As responsible citizens of the country, we need to do our part in our fight against Covid-19. Let’s follow the norms set up by our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to ensure our own safety.

Stay safe everyone!#IndiaFightsCorona — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 19, 2020

I urge everyone to observe the janta curfew as requested by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji. I pledge to stand at my window at 5 pm applauding all our heroes-every doctor, nurse ,para medical and all those who are working hard to keep us going #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/b8wbIxfduZ — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 19, 2020

PM @narendramodi ji appeals for a Public Curfew on 22nd March i.e Sunday from 7am to 9pm. As a nation we must show solidarity 🙏🏼#CoronaVirus — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) March 19, 2020

Our respected PM @narendramodi Ji has requested all to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay safe you all and take care 🙏@PMOIndia #JantaCurfew #IndiaFightsCorona — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 19, 2020

Let's not be complacent but be brave and cautious. The #JantaCurfew is a brilliant idea by PM @narendramodi ji. Let's support it, practice #SocialDistancing and avoid #PanicBuying . Stay safe and take care everyone. — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) March 19, 2020

As responsible citizens of the country, we need to do our part to curb the spread of Covid-19. Let’s all follow the norms set up by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to ensure our own safety.

Stay safe everyone! #jantacurfew #IndiaFightsCorona — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) March 19, 2020

One hundred percent in agreement with our prime minister @narendramodi ji’s suggestions 👍👍and I pledge to act as suggested and will spread the message of our Modi ji.. Hoping every indian to do so #letskillthisvirus together INDIA 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 19, 2020