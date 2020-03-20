Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Narendra Modi

Virat Kohli and other Indian cricket stars hail PM Narendra Modi’s appeal for Janta Curfew

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, Team India captain Virat Kohli joined his teammates and achievers from other sports in urging all Indians to observe a ‘janta curfew’ in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi has called for ‘janta curfew’ on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house.


Speaking on the curfew, Modi said on Thursday said: “Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out.”

The Prime Minister also spoke of the appreciation that people in the medical industry and other members working through such situations deserve. The 69-year-old continued:


“On that day, at 5 pm, we will stand at our balconies, windows or doors for 5 minutes, we will show our gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, sounding sirens and clapping…”

Kohli led the way in doing so and spoke about how it is essential to adhere to the safety regulations. He said, “Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji!”.

Other renowned members of the Indian cricket community such as the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri, and more have followed suit to laud the initiative taken up by the Prime Minister.


Here are some of the tweets from the Indian cricket community:


