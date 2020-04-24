Happy Birthday Sachin: Top 15 records which ‘GOD of Cricket’ still holds in international era

Sachin Tendulkar, the ‘GOD of Cricket’, is celebrating his 47th birthday today. He is no stranger to world records as there are numerous milestones added to his name. From being the highest run-scorer in Tests and ODIs to reaching 100 centuries in an international career, Tendulkar has engraved his name with golden words in the history of cricket.

In fact, it is actually pretty hard to find a batting record of any kind in international cricket which Tendulkar hasn’t achieved. In a career spanning close to two and a half decades, the ‘Master Blaster’ has done almost everything which a cricketer can only dream of.

Let’s have a look at the top 15 records accomplished by the most prolific batsman, Sachin Tendulkar: