Happy Birthday Sachin: Top 15 records which ‘GOD of Cricket’ still holds in international era

Sachin Tendulkar, the ‘GOD of Cricket’, is celebrating his 47th birthday today. He is no stranger to world records as there are numerous milestones added to his name. From being the highest run-scorer in Tests and ODIs to reaching 100 centuries in an international career, Tendulkar has engraved his name with golden words in the history of cricket.
In fact, it is actually pretty hard to find a batting record of any kind in international cricket which Tendulkar hasn’t achieved. In a career spanning close to two and a half decades, the ‘Master Blaster’ has done almost everything which a cricketer can only dream of.
Let’s have a look at the top 15 records accomplished by the most prolific batsman, Sachin Tendulkar:
- Most centuries in ODIs and Tests (49 and 51)
- Most runs in ODIs and Test cricket (18,426 and 15,921)
- Most number of ODIs and Test matches (463 and 200)
- Most number of boundaries (4s) in ODI career (2016)
- Most international tons before the age of 20 (five)
- Most runs in a single edition of World Cup (673 in 2003 WC)
- Most Man of the Match awards in ODIs (62)
- Most 150+ scores in Test cricket (20)
- Most Man of the series in ODIs (15)
- Most number of times dismissed in the 90s in ODIs (18)
- The only cricketer to have defended six or fewer runs in the last over twice
- The only cricketer to reach 6 Test centuries with a six
- Most consecutive matches for a single team (INDIA – 54 Tests, 285 ODIs)
- Most ODI runs in a calendar year (1894 in 1998)
- Most international centuries in a calendar year (12 in 1998)