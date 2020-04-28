Shubman Gill reveals his favourite Indian and foreign cricketer; shares experience of batting alongside Andre Russell

Youngster Shubman Gill who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is regarded as one of the brightest stars in Indian cricket. Senior cricketers and experts believe Gill is the future of Indian cricket.

Gill came into the spotlight when he finished as the top scorer for India during their U19 World Cup triumph in 2018. The 20-year-old averages 73.5 in first-class cricket while 45.2 in List-A cricket. In 21 first-class games, the right-handed batsman has amassed 2133 runs with seven hundreds and ten fifties. Similarly in List-A format, the Punjab player has accumulated 2303 runs in 57 matches.

Recently, Indian opener Rohit Sharma heaped praises on Gill and termed him as the future star of the Indian team.

“I think Shubman is a fluent batsman. He is a future of Indian cricket. Whenever he gets a consistent run, he will get confidence. He has a good domestic record. I think we should look to bring him into the side. There is a lot of competition in the side,” Rohit said during an Instagram Live session with spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Just like the rest of cricketers, Gill also took part in a live chat session on Twitter, where he revealed his favourite cricketer and footballer, his favourite food, his experience in playing alongside Andre Russell for KKR in IPL.

Gill ran a #AskShubman session on Twitter, where he received several questions from his fans and followers.

Hey guys hope everyone is staying safe. Well, I am up for a Q&A session. So all you got to do is ask me your questions using #AskShubman

— Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) April 26, 2020

Answering to the queries, Gill revealed that India’s icon Sachin Tendulkar is his favourite batsman. He also picked former Australia captain Ricky Ponting as his most liked foreign player.

Sachin Tendulkar 😎 — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) April 26, 2020

Ricky Ponting — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) April 26, 2020



When asked to pick his favourite footballer, Gill went for Lionel Messi.

Messi — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) April 26, 2020

The Fazika-born cricketer also shared his experience of batting with West Indies’ power striker Andre Russell while playing for KKR. Gill said: “From the non-striker’s end, it was like watching the highlights on TV.”

From the non strikers end, it was like watching the highlights on TV. — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) April 26, 2020

When asked to name his favourite food, Gill picked Butter Chicken as his most loved Indian food.