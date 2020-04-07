WATCH: Suresh Raina plays indoor cricket with daughter Gracia amid coronavirus lockdown

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. Due to the deadly disease, several Indian cricketers have taken to various social media platforms to interact with fans as they spend 21-day in lockdown.

Cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Hanuma Vihari have participated in various activities on social media to engage with fans. Recently, former pacer Ashish Nehra also played indoor football with his family. Now, India’s all-time great T20 batsman, Suresh Raina has joined the exclusive club.

Raina’s IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has released a video of their ‘Chinna Thala’ playing indoor cricket with his daughter Gracia. In the video, the left-handed batsman can be seen playing cricket inside his house with his daughter donning the umpiring hat.

CSK captioned the adorable video: “Pure tit-for-tat gully cricket scenes in the @ImRaina household!”

As India is fighting the COVID-19, Raina stepped up and pledged a donation of Rs 52 lakh to combat novel coronavirus which has claimed over 110 lives in the country and has affected more than 4,000 people.

The southpaw recently revealed that out of the contributed Rs 52 lakh he would be transferring Rs 31 lakh to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM-CARES Fund) and remaining Rs 21 lakh to UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund.

The Uttar Pradesh cricketer was supposed to join CSK for the 13th season, but BCCI was forced to suspend the 2020 edition till April 15 due to Coronavirus outbreak.