Dwayne Bravo recalls how he convinced Mumbai Indians to buy Kieron Pollard

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has given a platform to so many exciting overseas cricketers who turned out to be household names in world cricket and captured a special place in the heart of Indian cricket fans.

To name a few, players like David Warner, Chris Gayle, Kane Williamson, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Lasith Malinga and Kieron Pollard, are the ones who have produced numerous memorable moments in the cash-rich league.

Speaking about Pollard, then the giant hitter from West Indies has built his image as a valuable asset for Mumbai Indians (MI). The Caribbean cricketer has single-handedly won so many encounters for his side that he has become a stalwart for Mumbai team.

Pollard was brought by Mumbai back in 2010 IPL auction. Since then, the incredibly talented all-rounder has played a vital role in Mumbai’s dominating performances over the years in the lucrative league. He was traded heavily in 2010 auctions due to his impressive performance in the Champions League Twenty20 tournament. However, not many fans know that Pollard’s fellow teammate Dwayne Bravo played the most significant role behind Mumbai’s aggressive bidding for the big-hitter.

In a chat with veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, Bravo revealed that when Mumbai Indians needed a replacement for him in 2009, he suggested Pollard’s name. However, the Mumbai-based franchise couldn’t get Pollard that season.

But in the following year, Pollard’s incredible performance in Champions League made Bravo to suggest the latter’s name yet again to Mumbai Indians. Pollard clubbed 146 runs in five innings for Trinidad & Tobago at an outstanding strike rate of 197.29.

Bravo also stated that he immediately called Pollard in the lobby after MI had shown interest in signing him up. According to Bravo, when Pollard saw the contract worth USD 200,000, he was left amazed.

Pollard has so far played 148 matches in the IPL, in which he has amassed 2755 runs including 14 half-centuries. The 32-year-old has also taken 56 wickets in the lucrative league.