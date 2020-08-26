Quinton de Kock, South Africa’s captain in limited-overs cricket, has revealed that AB de Villiers’ name was in the wishlist of the national team for the now-postponed ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

De Villiers, who is one of the greatest batsmen of modern-day cricket, bid farewell to international cricket in 2018 after playing 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for South Africa. However, reports were there that De Villiers will come out of retirement to feature in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

The talks about Mr 360 making an international return increased after the former Proteas skipper expressed his desire to make a comeback ahead of the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

‘Any team would have loved to have De Villiers in their team’

Speaking on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’, De Kock said de Villiers was ‘definitely in the line’ for a place in the South African squad if the T20 World Cup had taken place this year.

“He was definitely in line. If fit, I would have loved to have AB de Villiers. I think any team would have loved to have AB de Villiers in their team. While we were pushing for him, now we will have to see when the T20 World Cup is going to happen now,” QDK said during the show.

The Proteas captain further said he is satisfied with his captaincy in T20Is and ODIs, and he was never keen to lead the team in all three formats.

“I think it is to much work, to be honest. I have to be the wicketkeeper, go up in the batting order. Captaining all three formats, in general, takes its toll. I don’t think I am the guy who can lead all three teams. I think I am pretty happy with T20s and ODIs.”

Noteworthy, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced the ICC to postpone this year’s T20 World Cup to 2021.