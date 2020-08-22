Earlier this month, Indian cricket enthusiasts received a significant morale boost with the affirmative announcement of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The initial window of the tournament was slotted in between last week of March, until mid-May. However, due to the onset of the global pandemic situation, the competition was deferred indefinitely.

The news of the cash-rich league being shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) served as music to the ears for ardent Indian cricket supporters, who last saw their stars in action in February, during the New Zealand tour.

The IPL T20, now scheduled between September 19-November 10, is in its execution phase. Players and staff members of various franchises have departed, or in the process of their departure, to the UAE.

As a result, the franchises have started creating a buzz on their social media handle. Recently, the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma, and his family were seen gearing up for travel to the UAE.

MI’s Twitter handle uploaded a picture of Rohit and wife Ritika donning a PPE kit before their travel to Dubai, along with daughter Samaira.

“All-set for Samaira’s second @IPL Blue heart #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL

@ImRo45 @ritssajdeh,” captioned MI’s post.

A day back, young Samaira was actively involved in packing along with her parents .”Got my packer in chief to help me get ready for the UAE.”

Along with Rohit, the Pandya family also touched down in the UAE along with the entire MI Paltan.

The team will remain confined in a biosecure-bubble and commence their training under quarantine.

Apart from MI, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have also reached the Middle-East. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also gear up for their scheduled departures.