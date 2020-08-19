Tributes and well wishes have been continuously pouring in for the former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who recently announced his international retirement on the auspicious occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day.

Loads of international cricketers heaped praises to MSD on his glorious cricket career. The latest addition to the list is Pakistan’s limited-overs captain Babar Azam. The 25-year-old hailed the Ranchi-born superstar.

Babar claimed that Dhoni will always be remembered in the cricket world for his immense fighting spirit and inspirational leadership.

Babar posted the message on his official Twitter handle after the completion of Pakistan’s 2nd Test against England which ended in a draw due to several rain interruptions and bad lights stoppages in Southampton.

“Congrats on such a remarkable career @msdhoni. Your leadership, fighting spirit, and legacy will always be remembered in the cricket world. I wish you enough light and shine in every aspect of your life. #MSDhoni,” tweeted Babar.

Congrats on such a remarkable career @msdhoni. Your leadership, fighting spirit and legacy will always be remembered in the cricket world. I wish you enough light and shine in every aspect of your life. #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/IVCydpFg4T

— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 17, 2020

Dhoni is set to join the cricket field in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). He will be once again leading the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The 13th season of the cash-rich league will commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Currently, the veteran stumper is in Chennai, for training ahead of the CSK’s departure to the gulf nation.

Dhoni has so far played 190 matches in IPL and has stockpiled 4432 runs with an impressive strike-rate of 137.85. He has scored 23 half-centuries. The right-handed attacking batsman has also smashed 209 sixes in the tournament which is third-highest by any batsmen after Chris Gayle (326) and AB de Villiers (212).