The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) is willing to host a farewell match for former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.

A BCCI official recently confirmed that the board is looking to organise a farewell match for Dhoni after the conclusion of IPL 2020 which is all set to take place in the UAE starting September 19. The final of IPL 2020 will be played on November 10 following which the board can organise Dhoni’s last game in an India jersey.

“There is no international series right now, maybe after IPL, we will see what can be done because Dhoni has done a lot for the nation and he deserves all the respect. We always wanted to have a farewell match for him but Dhoni is a different player. He announced his retirement when nobody was thinking of it,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by IANS.

The BCCI official further stated that the board has not yet spoken to Dhoni about a farewell game but they will organise a felicitation ceremony too for Mahi, irrespective of his agreement. The official said it will be an honour for the BCCI to felicitate the Ranchi-born for his contributions to Indian cricket and the legacy he has left behind.

“No, but surely we will speak to him during the IPL and that would be the right place to get his opinion about a match or series. Well, there will be a proper felicitation ceremony for him no matter if he agrees on it or not. That will be our honour to felicitate him,” the official told IANS.

Earlier, veteran cricketer Madan Lal also agreed on holding a proper farewell match for the 39-year-old Dhoni. “I would be really happy if the BCCI hosts a match for Dhoni. He is a legendary player and you can’t let him go just like that. His fans would want to see him again in action,” Lal had said.

Even Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand Chief Minister asked for a farewell match for Dhoni. For the same, Soren had also made an appeal to the BCCI, the world’s richest cricket board.