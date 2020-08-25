Chris Gayle has been tested negative for coronavirus, after reportedly coming into contact with COVID-19 positive Usain Bolt.

The ‘Universe Boss’ had recently attended Bolt’s birthday party after which his coronavirus test was conducted.

Gayle will soon be seen exhibiting his magic in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Not to mention that If Gayle was tested positive for the deadly disease, his chances of travelling to UAE in order to join Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) squad would have been jeopardized.

But, luckily for the cricket fans, the batting powerhouse announced on social media that he has been tested negative twice.

Gayle took to Instagram to inform about the COVID-19 tests

“Couple of days ago. 1st Covid-19 test… Before travel, I need 2 negative test,” one of Gayle’s posts read on Instagram.

In another post, Gayle wrote, “The last one went a bit too far in my nose. Phew. The result was negative.”

“I’m going to stay home for 2020… not gonna travel again… Nah sah! Tan a mi yard!! Keep the change! Excuse me!” the 40-year-old wrote further.

Meanwhile, eight-time Olympic gold medalist Bolt has posted a video message on Twitter. In the video, Bolt said that he is self-isolating himself at his home.

“Good morning everybody I’m confirmed of Covid-19. I did a test on Saturday,” Bolt said in the video.

“[I’m] trying to be responsible, so I’m going to stay in, and stay away from my friends. And also, I am having no symptoms, so I am going to quarantine myself. And will wait and see what the protocol is and how should I go about quarantining myself, from the Ministry of Health,” he added.