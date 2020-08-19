Last year champions Barbados Tridents (BT) met 2017 season runner-up St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP) in the second contest of the much-talked-about Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 edition which kicked off on Tuesday (August 18).

The opening game of the first T20 tournament since the stoppage of cricketing action due to COVID-19 was held between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW), where three-time champions Knight Riders won the match by four wickets.

Unlike the first game that took place in the Brian Lara Stadium, the game wasn’t disturbed by the rain. It was a standard 20 overs per side contest where Patriots won the toss and opted to field first.

Patriots bowlers had a dream start as they picked up three wickets early and Jason Holder-led Barbados were in deep trouble after 2.3 overs struggling at 8/3.

But then, skipper Holder and Kyle Mayers steadied the ship as the duo added a crucial 61-run stand for the fourth wicket before Patriots captain Rayad Emrit broke the partnership by sending Mayers back into the dugout for 37 runs.

The wicket of Mayers opened the floodgates, and Barbados kept on losing their batsmen at regular intervals. A handful knock from Rashid Khan down the order helped Tridents to post a competitive score of 153/9 in 20 overs.

In response, Patriots lost their first two wickets for 39 inside eight overs with left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner providing the early breakthrough in the form of dangerous Aussie opening batsman Chris Lynn.

Soon, Lynn’s opening partner Evin Lewis was outdone by a brilliant run-out from leg-spinner Rashid. It all happened in the seventh over when Joshua Da Silva Silva leaned back and whipped the ball back past the bowler. The ball deflected off the stumps and rolled away, Lewis was looking for a single short of his crease, but Rashid was quicker than him as he removed one of the stumps.

Quick hands by @rashidkhan_19 produces a spectacular run out and is our Googly Magic Moment from match 2. #CPL20 #BTvSKP #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/xLrF4Fm1PN — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 19, 2020

Although, Silva and Ben Dunk stitched a valuable 50-run stand, but that wasn’t enough to lead Patriots over the line. Dunk was dismissed at 34 by Santner. Silva, however, remained unbeaten on 41 but no other batsmen supported him.

In the end, Barbados were successful in defending their total as they managed to win the contest by 6 runs. Santner for claiming two wickets and making 20 off 18 balls received the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

It’s all over in Trinidad and the Barbados Tridents have won by 6 runs!!! #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #BTvSKP pic.twitter.com/cWdepihVGN — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 19, 2020

In the points table, both Knight Riders and Tridents have opened their accounts, with TKR at the first spot while BT are at the second.