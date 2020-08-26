Afghanistan’s top-quality spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman shined in the 12th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 held between Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) and Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Tallawahs won the toss and elected to bowl first. Pacer Fidel Edwards (3/30) drew first blood in the opening over of the innings when he shattered the defence of Warriors batsman Brandon King (0).

ABSOLUTE JAFFA – Fidel Edwards strikes first ball. The perfect start for the Jamaica Tallawahs #CPL20 #JTvGAW #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/Dqya1CJrk4

— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 25, 2020

In the very next over, spinner Mujeeb (3/11) dismantled the stumps of left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer (11).

Opener Anthony Bramble (7) was unable to settle. He played out eight straight dot balls before pulling Edwards straight to JT captain Rovman Powell on the fence. Although Ross Taylor (23) and Nicholas Pooran (15) did try their best to control the innings, but Mujeeb had some other plans.

The mystery spinner bowled a carrom ball to end Pooran’s innings. Sherfane Rutherford (1) was outdone by another spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

Andre Russell (1/17) also joined the party as he delivered an inswinger to trap Taylor LBW, and Mujeeb sent Warriors skipper Chris Green (2) back to the pavilion to pick up his third wicket. GAW never really got the momentum and could only reach 108/9 after 20 overs.

Bonner and Russell added a match-winning 51-run stand

In response, Tallawahs also had a dreadful start as they lost opening batsman Chadwick Walton (1) in the second over. But Glenn Phillips (26) held his end. He added 34 runs for the second-wicket with Jermaine Blackwood (23) before Naveen-ul-Haq picked his wicket.

Warriors did get three more wickets, but the pair of Nkrumah Bonner (30*) and Russell (23*) ended their hopes of making a comeback in the game. The duo stitched a crucial unbeaten stand of 51 runs for the sixth wicket to make sure Tallawahs won the contest.

SIX to seal the win! Bonner finishes off in style! Tallawahs are back to winning ways #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #JTvGAW pic.twitter.com/rJgpq7qIZn

— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 26, 2020

Brief Scores:

Jamaica Tallawahs 113/5 in 20 overs (Nkrumah Bonner 30 not out, Glenn Phillips 26; Naveen-ul-Haq 2-35) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 108/9 in 20 overs (Ross Taylor 23, Naveen-ul-Haq 20; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-11) by 5 wickets.