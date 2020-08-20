Although the Indian Premier League (IPL) is at a distance but its franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) must be cherishing the way some of their boys are performing in the eighth edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW).

Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul, both are the part of DC, and the duo is exhibiting top-quality performances. In the second match of Warriors, Hetmyer with his 71 off 44 deliveries and Paul with his 4-fer for 19 runs guided the team to open their account in the CPL after losing the tournament opener against Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

Chasing a low target of 128 wasn’t meant to be difficult for Warriors but Patriots’ skipper Rayad Emrit with 3 for 31, made sure that Chris Green-led side would feel worthy of a challenge to go over the line in the 4th game of the CPL 2020.

Warriors kept on losing wickets at regular intervals during their chase of not so tricky target. Still, Hetmyer held his end until the 17th over when Warriors finished the proceedings by successfully reaching the goal.

HetFyah was in form tonight, as he smoked the Patriots bowlers all around the ground, taking First back to back 50 as well.

Big Up Hetty



Although, Warriors lost their 7 wickets in the process, but eventually they managed to defeat Patriots by the end of 17th over.

It's all over at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and The Guyana Amazon Warriors have won by 3 wickets!!!



Earlier, Warriors won the toss and asked Patriots to bat first. The bowlers of GAW didn’t disappoint their captain as Paul bagged a four-wicket haul, while veteran spinner Imran Tahir dismissed two wickets. Skipper Green also picked up one scalp.

For Patriots, wickets kept on tumbling, and the batting team didn’t get the kind of momentum they were looking for in order to make a competitive score.

Opener Evin Lewis was Patriots’ highest scorer with 30 off 18 balls, while Ben Dunk scored 29 off 24 deliveries. No other batsmen could even cross the figure of 20 and therefore, the team who had already lost their first game against Barbados Tridents (BT), reached 127/8 in 20 overs.